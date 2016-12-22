Santa Russell Wilson gives first class flights, TVs to teammates for Christmas

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrates with wide receiver Doug Baldwin. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Russell "Santa Claus" has come to town, and whether his team has been naughty or nice, he's got some seriously awesome presents to go around.

The Seahawks quarterback gave his entire team first class tickets on Alaska Airlines. And he gave the entire offensive line flat screen TVs.

Russell Wilson gave TVs to his o-line, first class tickets to the entire team for Christmas #GoodGuyRuss pic.twitter.com/Vfzuuc5xuH — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) December 22, 2016

