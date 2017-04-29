Marshawn Lynch thanks fans with full-page ad in Seattle Times

Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch took out a full-page ad in Sunday's Seattle Times to thank Paul Allen and fans. (Photo: KING)

Former Seattle Seahawks running back star Marshawn Lynch took out a full-page ad in Sunday's Seattle Times to thank Paul Allen and fans.

Times Publisher Frank Blethen tweeted out a photo of the ad on Saturday:

BEASTMODE - what a class act. Full page message in tomorrow SUNDAY Seattle Times. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/jTVJhWSrYE — Frank Blethen (@fblethen) April 29, 2017

"What a class act," wrote Blethen.

The Seahawks traded Lynch to the Oakland Raiders Wednesday, marking the end of the Beast Mode era in Seattle that started in 2010.

Oakland is Lynch's hometown, so it was perhaps the only place he would have considered coming out of retirement to play.

Lynch just turned 31. The average NFL running back is normally finished by their mid to late 20s.

​Lynch struggled in his final season in Seattle in 2015, missing nine games due to injury and averaging 3.8 yards per carry. But he is 888 yards away from 10,000 for his career, which would likely be enough to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

KING