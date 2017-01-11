How to raise a virtual 12 Flag on Blue Friday

SEATTLE -- Seahawks fans are being invited to raise a virtual 12 Flag on Blue Friday to celebrate the team's playoff run.
Fans are instructed to download or update the Seahawks mobile app for iOS and Android. The update includes a stadium recorded "Sea-Hawks" chant.
Open the app and tap "Virtual 12 Flag Raising" located in the "featured" section.
Next, get a 12 Flag, a 12 Flag rally card, or download a flag at Seahawks.com/Virtual12Flag
Put the flag on a flat surface and point the camera toward the number. When it shows up, turn up the phone volume and swipe down to raise the 12 Flag.
Take a picture or video and share it using the hashtags #Seahawks or #WeAre12. (We'd also love it you'd use #Twelfie).
Here's a demonstration of how it works.
