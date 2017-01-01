The most lopsided game in Seahawks history -- a 58-0 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012. (Photo by Kevin Casey/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Casey, 2012 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks have led the NFL in scoring defense in each of the past four years. They're the first team in the Super Bowl era to put together such a streak.

That streak ended Sunday

The Seahawks went into the weekend second behind the New England Patriots in scoring defense -- 15.7 points per game to 17.9 points per game. For Seattle to make it up and at least tie the Patriots for the title, they needed to shut out the San Francisco 49ers Sunday and hope the Miami Dolphins scored at least 33 on New England.

The Dolphins could only muster 14 points while the Seahawks gave up 23. Seattle ends the season giving up an average of 18.25 points per game, good for third in the league.



The Patriots finished No. 1 with 15.6 points per game allowed followed by the New York Giants at 17.75.

Copyright 2016 KING