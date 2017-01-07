Highlights: Seahawks make circus catches all night against Lions

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

The highlight reel was smoking Saturday night as Seahawks players pulled off one crazy play after another on the way to a Wild Card win over the Detroit Lions.

It started with Paul Richardson's touchdown catch in which he caught it one handed while going to the ground. Lions defender Tavon Wilson was called for pass interference. Richardson was not called for a clear facemask penalty. But that didn't diminish how amazing that catch was.



Then Richardson caught this one.

And then he caught this one.

Then Doug Baldwin made a circus catch between his legs which was initially called an incomplete pass. But Pete Carroll challenged the call and replay showed Baldwin had the ball in his hand and pinned it to his butt. The call was reversed.





Then that drive ended with a touchdown pass intended for Jermaine Kearse. Again, Baldwin stole the show by stealing the pass -- one handed -- for the score. That gave Baldwin the new Seahawks all-time postseason record in receptions with 42.

We have to make sure not to lose sight of the night Thomas Rawls had. He set a new Seahawks postseason record with 161 yards rushing. That's right. More than Marshawn Lynch. More than Shaun Alexander. More than Curt Warner.





