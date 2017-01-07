Highlights: Seahawks make circus catches all night against Lions

The highlight reel was smoking Saturday night as Seahawks players pulled off one crazy play after another on the way to a Wild Card win over the Detroit Lions.
It started with Paul Richardson's touchdown catch in which he caught it one handed while going to the ground. Lions defender Tavon Wilson was called for pass interference. Richardson was not called for a clear facemask penalty. But that didn't diminish how amazing that catch was.
Is @prich10 for real?!— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
No regard for the defender.
And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.
WHAT?! #DETvsSEA https://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB
Then Richardson caught this one.
.@Prich10 is out here making it look easy.— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
Awesome. #DETvsSEA #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/zXEbzZlLCP
And then he caught this one.
Paul. Richardson.#DETvsSEA #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/OMcsUEHhn9— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
Then Doug Baldwin made a circus catch between his legs which was initially called an incomplete pass. But Pete Carroll challenged the call and replay showed Baldwin had the ball in his hand and pinned it to his butt. The call was reversed.
Then that drive ended with a touchdown pass intended for Jermaine Kearse. Again, Baldwin stole the show by stealing the pass -- one handed -- for the score. That gave Baldwin the new Seahawks all-time postseason record in receptions with 42.
Kearse had the TD...— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
But @DougBaldwinJr jumped in front & grabbed it with one hand!
#DETvsSEA #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/AWU8vZyEZF
We have to make sure not to lose sight of the night Thomas Rawls had. He set a new Seahawks postseason record with 161 yards rushing. That's right. More than Marshawn Lynch. More than Shaun Alexander. More than Curt Warner.
The cut.— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
The hesitation.
The block by @DangeRussWilson.
This whole @TRawls810 run = Amazing. #DETvsSEA #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/vaszXteNdd
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs