Highlights: Seahawks at Falcons

Russell Wilson ran and slid or a first down on the opening drive.
.@DangeRussWilson making some magic early!— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
There he goes... #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/b1KjZv74LE
Wilson capped off the 14-play, 89-yard opening drive with a touchdown to Jimmy Graham.
.@DangeRussWilson. @TheJimmyGraham.— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
TOUCHDOWN @SEAHAWKS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/cSeLCyMWX4
The Falcons came right back on their first drive. It ended with this touchdown pass to Julio Jones (which FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira said should have been called for offensive pass interference).
Quick slant to @julioJones_11...— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
And he's IN!
Touchdown @AtlantaFalcons!!!#SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/G8WVz1AbQH
The Seahawks started the next drive with an impressive kickoff return by Devin Hester.
Out to the 45-yard line...— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
Okay, @D_Hest23! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/zzhEFuwbT7
And the drive kept going with this huge catch by Paul Richardson. It was initially believed he wasn't touched, but replay showed he was down at the 19. The drive ended in a field goal to make it 10-7 Seahawks.
He's at it again!@prich10 still making BIG plays.#SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/1nz904gJ1V— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
Then disaster struck. First, a 79-yard punt return by Devin Hester was negated on a penalty by Kevin Pierre-Louis. It was one of three Hester returns that were wiped out by penalties.
Then Russell Wilson tripped on his own teammate and tumbled into the end zone for a safety to make it 10-9 Seahawks.
Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone.— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/y882OXGwzO
The Falcons followed it up with a field goal to take a 12-10 lead. Then after the Seahawks were forced to punt again, the Falcons went 99 yards in 9 plays to make it 19-10 at the half.
This @AtlantaFaclons offense!— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
Matty Ice finds Coleman for SIX. #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/vkx6SVFCyp
On the opening drive of the second half, the Falcons continued their offensive onslaught. After DeShawn Shead was carted to the locker room with a knee injury, the Falcons took advantage on the way to a score to make it 26-10.
What an effort!@devontafreeman for the TOUCHDOWN!#SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/l9F0UY87Lq— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
After a Falcons penalty on a punt gave the Seahawks a second chance on their ensuing drive. Russell Wilson hit Paul Richardson on a deep pass down the right sideline. The drive ended in a field goal to make it 26-13.
A perfect deep ball from @DangeRussWilson!— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
And @prich10 stays 🔥🔥🔥 #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/i2ghvnmDG8
But the depleted Seahawks defense just couldn't slow down the Falcons enough to keep them from answering. This huge gain by Devonta Freeman led to a field goal to make it 29-13 at the start of the 4th quarter.
Ryan.— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017
Freeman.
HUGE GAIN! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/tpJF9uCrRC
And then, here was the dagger. The Seahawks drove into Falcons territory and Russell Wilson floated a desperation pass under pressure, which was intercepted.
IT'S AN @ATLANTAFALCONS INTERCEPTION!#SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/Ra4sMWWOOT— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
The Falcons turned it into seven.
MATTY ICE.— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
MO SANU.@AtlantaFalcons on 🔥 #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/DaPVMrX9rp
Hold on. After a long Devin Hester kick return that didn't get called back for a penalty, Russell Wilson finished a one-play drive to Doug Baldwin to make it 36-20.
That was quick...@Seahawks answer back with a TD!#SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/4jaLy8DWx0— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
But after the Seahawks were able to get it back, the Falcons got this juggling interception to salt the game away. 36-20 was your final.
Caught.— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
Ripped.
Tipped.
PICKED.
What an interception! 😱#SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/mwc79frFrP
