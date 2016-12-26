Here's the Seahawks playoff position after loss to Cardinals

Dec 24, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

The Seahawks lost their only game at home this season on Saturday. And that loss means they may have to win two games on the road to get to the Super Bowl.

Here's what transpired Saturday and what it means for the Seahawks in their effort to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC and the bye week that comes with it.

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-16 in one of the early games of the day. Then the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 in a late kickoff. That gives the Falcons the NFC South title.

The Green Bay Packers did the most damage by beating the Minnesota Vikings 38-25. That one result knocked the Vikings, Saints, and Panthers out of the playoff race.

The Washington Redskins beat the Chicago Bears 41-21 to stay in the conversation.

The New York Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-19 Thursday, handing the NFC East crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys and Detroit Lions play Monday night. The Lions are also in line for the No. 2 seed if they can win the NFC North and get some help.

Here are the NFC playoff standings if the season ended Saturday night:

1. Cowboys 12-2 (NFC East Champions; Home-field advantage)

2. Falcons 10-5 (NFC South Champions; 1st Round bye)

3. Lions 9-5 (NFC North Leaders; Host Wild Card)

4. Seahawks 9-5-1 (NFC West Champions; Host Wild Card)

5. Giants 10-5 (Wild Card; at Seahawks)

6. Packers 9-6 (Wild Card; at Lions)

___________________________________________________

7. Redskins 8-6-1

8. Buccaneers 8-7



And now to the AFC, where the playoff-bound Oakland Raiders took a huge shot to the gut when they lost quarterback Derek Carr to a broken fibula. He's out indefinitely. The Raiders still have not wrapped up the AFC West title, which would bring a bye week with it.

All six playoff teams in the AFC have now been determined. What has not yet been locked up is their final seedings. Here is how it would look if the playoffs started today.

1. Patriots 13-2 (AFC East Champions; Home-field advantage)

2. Raiders 12-3 (AFC West leaders; 1st Round bye)

3. Steelers 10-5 (AFC North Champions; Host Wild Card)

4. Texans 9-6 (AFC South Champions; Host Wild Card)

5. Chiefs 11-4 (Wild Card; at Texans)

6. Dolphins 10-5 (Wild Card; at Steelers)

