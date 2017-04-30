Don't analyze Seattle's draft too much, the Seahawks almost always do well

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Malik McDowell of Michigan State poses for a picture on the red carpet prior to the start of the 2017 NFL Draft on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Photo: Mitchell Leff, 2017 Getty Images)

So, now that the NFL Draft is over, we all have a chance to sit back and analyze how the Seahawks did.

It's always an unfulfilling process in my eyes.

The biggest issue with drafts, in any sport, is that we have no idea how the team did until we are two-to-four years down the line. But that, of course, doesn't stop pundits from chiming in and chirping about all the selections. I scoured some popular sources and overall, many experts believe the Seahawks did a decent job. CBS, FOX Sports and Sports Illustrated all gave Seattle a 'B' grade, while Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN gave the Seahawks a C+.

Now, if you need a refresher on every Seahawks pick, you can click here. Out of the 11 picks throughout the past three days, six were on the defensive side of the ball. That's a bit surprising, especially when you consider four out-of-the-first five picks were defensive players. Now, just looking at the list of names, it seems like the Seahawks filled some holes on the defensive line, including grabbing some important depth to an aging secondary. On the other hand, the offensive line still seems like an issue and the team could have probably used a backup quarterback.





INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 05: Malik McDowell #4 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

So, where does that leave us in evaluating general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll?

It leaves us nowhere, to be honest.

Regardless of whether or not the scouts gave the Seahawks an 'A' or a 'F' grade, we can't jump ahead and start making assumptions with how the team did. I have two examples to give you.

First, let's head to the 2012 draft, you know, the one headlined by Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and other impact players. Here's a snippet I found from a Bleacher Report article describing the Seahawks draft.

"After one of the worst picks in the first round I can ever remember (Bruce Irvin), the Seattle Seahawks didn't draft any positions of need or draft for the future,"

Hmmmmm.





The Seahawks are the 7th team to win consecutive NFC Championships. (Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

In addition, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN gave the Seahawks a C-minus for that draft. He didn't love Irvin, thought Wagner was a reach and Russell Wilson was not necessary behind Matt Flynn, but to be fair, he also added a great tidbit and this is the most important takeaway from his write-up.

"Let's be clear: I think the Seahawks drafted guys they really wanted, and with a plan in mind for how to use them."

And boy did they ever.

And honestly, it's what they've always done. And this is my second example. In 2010, they grabbed three key players in Russell Okung, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. All three of those guys went to the Pro Bowl in a Seahawks uniform.

In 2011, the team drafted K.J. Wright in the third round and Richard Sherman in the fifth round. You can also sprinkle in Byron Maxwell in the sixth and Malcolm Smith in the seventh who had an impact on that Super Bowl winning team.

And I can go on and on (Okung, Wagner, Wilson, Jeremy Lane, J.R. Sweezy, Luke Willson, Justin Britt, etc.) we know this story already, right? This is where our respect for management started, but it has continued to the present. In 2015, we already see Frank Clark and Tyler Lockett making an impact. In addition, last year, Jarran Reed and C.J. Prosise look like nice pieces.

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 15: Defensive end Frank Clark #55 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles quarterback Jared Goff #16 against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on December 15, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2016 Getty Images)

So in the end, who cares what the draft grades look like? All we can do is look at what certain GM's have done in the past and expect a similar theme in the future. So, when we all look at the 2017 and ask 'Did they get what they needed? Maybe they did and maybe they didn't.

Don't get caught up in the speculation.

Just trust the guys with a proven track record who have both taken this organization so far.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) John Schneider, General Manager of the Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll celebrates after their 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2014 Getty Images)

Exclusive to KREM