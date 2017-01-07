NWCN
Check out the seismic readings from Seahawks win over Detroit

Travis Pittman , KREM 8:45 PM. PST January 07, 2017

Seismologists placed sensors at CenturyLink Field for Saturday's Seahawks playoff game against the Lions. It was inspired by the famous BeastQuake run by Marshawn Lynch in 2011, in which fans reaction caused seismic tremors to be detected.

The Pacific Northwest Seismograph Network tweeted out the readings from various plays during the game.

