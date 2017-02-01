Cardinals' Fitzgerald confirms he'll return for 2017 season

October 6, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (11, top) congratulates RB David Johnson (31) for scoring a touchdown against the 49ers. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 33-21. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has confirmed he will be back to play a 14th NFL season.



In a text to azcardinals.com's Darren Urban, Fitzgerald confirmed a report that he had told ESPN's Jim Trotter on Wednesday that he would play another season.



"Truthful Trotter," Fitzgerald wrote.



Speaking at the PGA's Waste Management Open Pro-Am on Tuesday, Fitzgerald said he felt much better physically and had pretty much made up his mind on whether he would return, but wasn't ready to make it public.



The Cardinals still have not heard definitive word from quarterback Carson Palmer as to whether he will return.



At 33, Fitzgerald led the NFL in receptions last season with 107.

