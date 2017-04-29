NFL Tracker: Where are our local favorites heading?

Cooper Kupp snagged 12 receptions, three touchdowns and 201 yards in the 55-50 win against Montana State. (Photo: Steve Dykes)

Here is a list of locals to keep tabs on and where they are heading:

WASHINGTON STATE

Shalom Luani, Safety: Oakland Raiders - 7th Round, No. 221 Overall

With the 221st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft we have selected DB Shalom Luani.https://t.co/3Ol3phXXSg pic.twitter.com/iwVYoLF5Ko — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 29, 2017

Pick 221: The Raiders draft safety Shalom Luani from Washington St. #RaidersDraft #NFLDraft



11th-most run stops among FBS safeties in 2016. — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 29, 2017

Gabe Marks, Wide Receiver: New York Jets - Undrafted

Congrats to one of my all-time favorite college football players! Gabe Marks will kill-it in New York! @throwitupto9 pic.twitter.com/pZNQQdOQwd — CoachKen Wilson WSU! (@CoachKWils) April 30, 2017

Robert Barber, Defensive Lineman: Carolina Panthers - Undrafted

Panthers Got A Dawg 😈😈👿 Do Work Out There Uso ✊🏽🙏🏽@92RBarber #AllGloryToGod — Daniel Ekuale (@tanielu_ekuale) April 30, 2017

River Cracraft, Wide Receiver

Riley Sorenson, Offensive Lineman

EASTERN WASHINGTON

Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver: Los Angeles Rams - 3rd Round, No. 69 Overall

Combine highlights of Rams 3rd round pick Cooper Kupp. 🏃💨 #RamsDraft



Watch #NFLDraft live on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/k6ocP4OkpY — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2017

Samson Ebukam, Defensive Lineman: Los Angeles Rams - 4th Round, No. 125 Overall

Just got off the phone with former @EWUFootball All-American Samson Ebukam. He talks about getting drafted by the @RamsNFL, EWU & Coop. pic.twitter.com/Dt7MhszhXO — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 29, 2017

Kendrick Bourne, Wide Receiver: San Francisco 49ers - Undrafted

Happy to be apart of the @49ers organization! I'm just grateful for the opportunity. — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@Blacksamoan11) April 29, 2017

Shaq Hill, Wide Receiver: Houston Texans - Undrafted

Thanks for the opportunity. You won't regret it!! @HoustonTexans — Shaq Hill (@half_amazinggg) April 29, 2017

IDAHO

Tueni Lupeamanu, Defensive Lineman: Jacksonville Jaguars - Undrafted

Former Herriman High DL Tueni Lupeamanu (Idaho) has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars, source confirms. #NFLdraft — Sean Walker (@DSeanKSL) April 29, 2017

Austin Rehkow, Kicker/Punter: Buffalo Bills - Undrafted

Buffalo here we come!! pic.twitter.com/7Mk8W4ERjB — Austin Rehkow #⃣5⃣ (@rehkow5) April 30, 2017

Deon Watson, Wide Receiver/Tight End

Trent 'Buck' Cowan, Fullback/Tight End

Glen Antoine, Defensive Lineman

WASHINGTON

John Ross, Wide Receiver: Cincinnati Bengals - 1st Round, No. 9 Overall

Looks like John Ross will wear 15. A significant number in #Bengals history #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ZNBohZ8ZER — Jed DeMuesy (@Local12Jed) April 28, 2017

Kevin King, Cornerback: Green Bay Packers - 2nd Round, No. 33 Overall

Lol maan i came here to walk my mom an dad down the red carpet, hear my name called and get my hat. They aint gettin rid of me that easy 👑 https://t.co/gCGr1zsWpL — Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) April 28, 2017

Budda Baker, Safety: Arizona Cardinals - 2nd Round, No. 36 Overall

Sidney Jones, Cornerback: Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd Round, No. 43 Overall

Let's fly 🦅🦅🦅 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) April 29, 2017

Elijah Qualls, Defensive Lineman: Philadelphia Eagles - 6th Round, No. 214 Overall

With the 214th overall pick in the 6th round of the 2017 #NFLDraft, the @Eagles select Husky defensive tackle Elijah Qualls. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/xCIQxepsVg — UW Football (@UW_Football) April 29, 2017

Y'all don't know how happy I am right now mane!!!😁😁😁 Got my brother back wit me @ElijahQualls11 !!! Show him some love Philly 🙌🏾🙏🏾💯 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) April 29, 2017

Darrell Daniels, Tight End: Indianapolis Colts - Undrafted

Blessed with the opportunity to be a Colt!! pic.twitter.com/i3IE6wdLud — Darrell Daniels (@Drinkmysuccess) April 29, 2017

Joe Mathis, Defensive Lineman: Dallas Cowboys - Undrafted

UDFA! You woke up something that's not human! Thank you 🙏🏽 — jojo mathis (@joe_sahil_IV) April 30, 2017

Jake Eldrenkamp, Offensive Lineman: Los Angeles Rams - Undrafted

Washington guard Jake Eldrenkamp signed as a UDFA with the Los Angeles Rams, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2017

