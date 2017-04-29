NWCN
NFL Tracker: Where are our local favorites heading?

Samson Ebukam will join Cooper Kupp in LA after his fourth round selection. Shalom Luani was selected in the 7th round by Oakland. Plenty of others have signed as unrestricted free agents.

KREM2 Sports Staff , KREM 7:41 PM. PDT April 29, 2017

Here is a list of locals to keep tabs on and where they are heading:

WASHINGTON STATE

Shalom Luani, Safety: Oakland Raiders - 7th Round, No. 221 Overall

 

 

 

 

Gabe Marks, Wide Receiver: New York Jets - Undrafted

 

 

Robert Barber, Defensive Lineman: Carolina Panthers - Undrafted

 

 

River Cracraft, Wide Receiver

 

{"url":"https://twitter.com/RiverCracraft21/status/858504921913499648","author_name":"River Cracraft","author_url":"https://twitter.com/RiverCracraft21","html":"&#lt;blockquote class=\"twitter-tweet\"&#gt;&#lt;p lang=\"en\" dir=\"ltr\"&#gt;Congrats to everyone making a team today. Everyone earns their opportunity. I will earn mine.&#lt;/p&#gt;— River Cracraft (@RiverCracraft21) &#lt;a href=\"https://twitter.com/RiverCracraft21/status/858504921913499648\"&#gt;April 30, 2017&#lt;/a&#gt;&#lt;/blockquote&#gt;\n&#lt;script async src=\"//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js\" charset=\"utf-8\"&#gt;&#lt;/script&#gt;","width":550,"height":null,"type":"rich","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0"}

 

Riley Sorenson, Offensive Lineman

EASTERN WASHINGTON

Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver: Los Angeles Rams - 3rd Round, No. 69 Overall

Learn more about Cooper here: http://bit.ly/2pI2loJ

 

 

 

 

Samson Ebukam, Defensive Lineman: Los Angeles Rams - 4th Round, No. 125 Overall

Read more on Samson here: http://bit.ly/2oWgScp

 

 

Kendrick Bourne, Wide Receiver: San Francisco 49ers - Undrafted

 

 

Shaq Hill, Wide Receiver: Houston Texans - Undrafted

 

 

 

IDAHO

Tueni Lupeamanu, Defensive Lineman: Jacksonville Jaguars - Undrafted

 

 

Austin Rehkow, Kicker/Punter: Buffalo Bills - Undrafted

 

 

 

Deon Watson, Wide Receiver/Tight End

 

{"url":"https://twitter.com/DeonWatsonJr/status/858496067142164480","author_name":"Deon Watson Jr.","author_url":"https://twitter.com/DeonWatsonJr","html":"&#lt;blockquote class=\"twitter-tweet\"&#gt;&#lt;p lang=\"und\" dir=\"ltr\"&#gt;&#lt;a href=\"https://t.co/1mjzlATtnS\"&#gt;pic.twitter.com/1mjzlATtnS&#lt;/a&#gt;&#lt;/p&#gt;— Deon Watson Jr. (@DeonWatsonJr) &#lt;a href=\"https://twitter.com/DeonWatsonJr/status/858496067142164480\"&#gt;April 30, 2017&#lt;/a&#gt;&#lt;/blockquote&#gt;\n&#lt;script async src=\"//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js\" charset=\"utf-8\"&#gt;&#lt;/script&#gt;","width":550,"height":null,"type":"rich","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0"}

 

Trent 'Buck' Cowan, Fullback/Tight End

Glen Antoine, Defensive Lineman

WASHINGTON

John Ross, Wide Receiver: Cincinnati Bengals - 1st Round, No. 9 Overall

 

 

Kevin King, Cornerback: Green Bay Packers - 2nd Round, No. 33 Overall

 

 

Budda Baker, Safety: Arizona Cardinals - 2nd Round, No. 36 Overall

 

 

Sidney Jones, Cornerback: Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd Round, No. 43 Overall

 

 

Elijah Qualls, Defensive Lineman: Philadelphia Eagles - 6th Round, No. 214 Overall

 

 

 

 

Darrell Daniels, Tight End: Indianapolis Colts - Undrafted

 

 

 

 

Joe Mathis, Defensive Lineman: Dallas Cowboys - Undrafted

 

 

Jake Eldrenkamp, Offensive Lineman: Los Angeles Rams - Undrafted

 

 

