NFL Tracker: Where are our local favorites heading?

Here is a list of locals to keep tabs on and where they are heading:
(If you are viewing this on the KREM2 App click here)
WASHINGTON STATE
Shalom Luani, Safety: Oakland Raiders - 7th Round, No. 221 Overall
Gabe Marks, Wide Receiver: New York Jets - Undrafted
Robert Barber, Defensive Lineman: Carolina Panthers - Undrafted
River Cracraft, Wide Receiver
Riley Sorenson, Offensive Lineman
EASTERN WASHINGTON
Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver: Los Angeles Rams - 3rd Round, No. 69 Overall
Learn more about Cooper here: http://bit.ly/2pI2loJ
Samson Ebukam, Defensive Lineman: Los Angeles Rams - 4th Round, No. 125 Overall
Read more on Samson here: http://bit.ly/2oWgScp
Kendrick Bourne, Wide Receiver: San Francisco 49ers - Undrafted
Shaq Hill, Wide Receiver: Houston Texans - Undrafted
IDAHO
Tueni Lupeamanu, Defensive Lineman: Jacksonville Jaguars - Undrafted
Austin Rehkow, Kicker/Punter: Buffalo Bills - Undrafted
Deon Watson, Wide Receiver/Tight End
Trent 'Buck' Cowan, Fullback/Tight End
Glen Antoine, Defensive Lineman
WASHINGTON
John Ross, Wide Receiver: Cincinnati Bengals - 1st Round, No. 9 Overall
Kevin King, Cornerback: Green Bay Packers - 2nd Round, No. 33 Overall
Budda Baker, Safety: Arizona Cardinals - 2nd Round, No. 36 Overall
Sidney Jones, Cornerback: Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd Round, No. 43 Overall
Elijah Qualls, Defensive Lineman: Philadelphia Eagles - 6th Round, No. 214 Overall
Darrell Daniels, Tight End: Indianapolis Colts - Undrafted
Joe Mathis, Defensive Lineman: Dallas Cowboys - Undrafted
Jake Eldrenkamp, Offensive Lineman: Los Angeles Rams - Undrafted
Exclusive to KREM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs