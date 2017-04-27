Seahawks trade out of the 1st round

Aug 15, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (right) talks with general manager John Schneider before a game against the San Diego Chargers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks did not make a pick in the first-round of the NFL draft, making a pair of trades to pick up selections later in the draft.



Seattle was set to pick at No. 26 but moved back five spots in a deal with Atlanta while picking up extra picks in the third and seventh rounds. It's the sixth straight year the Seahawks have not used their scheduled first-round pick.



Seattle general manager John Schneider then pulled off another deal allowing San Francisco to jump back into the first round. The Seahawks got a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) from the 49ers.



The Seahawks are now scheduled to have six picks - two in the second round and four in the third round - on Friday alone. Seattle entered the draft with just seven overall picks, but now have 10 picks over the final two days.

KING