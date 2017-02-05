Kellen Moore ready to compete once again

With the NFL season officially over, it's already time to start looking ahead to 2017.
For Boise State fans, the future of quarterback Kellen Moore will certainly be one of the more appealing storylines to follow leading up to kickoff.
KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust caught with Moore, who is fully-recovered from a season-ending injury, and ready to compete once again.
