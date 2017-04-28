EWU WR Kupp selected by the Rams in third round

Cooper Kupp grabs eight catches with 140 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-16 win against Montana at Roos Field. (Photo: EWU Athletics)

We all knew Cooper Kupp was going to get drafted, we just didn't know when.

Now we do.

The former Eastern Washington All-American wide receiver has been selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round.

Kupp is the No. 69 overall pick in the draft making him the second highest selection for any Eastern Washington football player. Offensive lineman Michael Roos was selected No. 41 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL draft.

The 2012 graduate of Davis High School in Yakima, Wash., broke one all-division collegiate record, 15 FCS records, 11 Big Sky marks and 26 EWU records during his illustrious 52-game career (all as a starter).

In 2016, Kupp led FCS in receiving yards per game (130.8), was second in receptions per game (9.0), and tied teammate Shaq Hill for the FCS lead in receiving touchdowns (17). Kupp had a Big Sky record 117 catches (sixth in FCS history) for 1,700 yards (fourth in FCS history) in just 13 games played this season, already ranking first and second, respectively, in school history. He finishes his career with the 1-2-3-5 season marks in receptions, and 2-3-4-6 in yards.



His all-division record of 6,464 career receiving yards was set after a pair of early catches in the first quarter against Richmond on Dec. 10. He surpassed the NAIA record of 6,177 by Chris George of Glenville State from 1991-94 after surpassing NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III records earlier this season. His yardage, 428 receptions, 73 touchdown catches, 124.3 average yards per game and 1.40 average TDs per game were all FCS records.



Kupp averaged a TD reception for every 5.9 catches in his career. He scored at least once in 43 of 52 games he played, with 30 performances of at least eight catches (16 with 10 or more) and a FCS record of 31 with at least 100 receiving yards.

