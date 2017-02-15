NFL invites 11 from Washington schools to combine

Washington Huskies safety Budda Baker and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Gabe Marks (Credit: Otto Gruele Jr. and William Mancebo, Getty Images)

Eleven players from colleges in Washington state have been invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine.

The annual pre-draft player evaluation will run Feb. 28 - March 6.



See the full list of invitees here.

Washington Huskies

• Budda Baker, S

• Darrell Daniels, TE

• Sidney Jones, CB

• Kevin King, CB

• JoJo Mathis, OLB

• Elijah Qualis, DT

• John Ross III, WR

Washington State Cougars

• Shalom Luani, S

• Gabe Marks, WR

Eastern Washington Eagles

• Kendrick Bourne, WR

• Cooper Kupp, WR

