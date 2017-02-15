NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

NFL invites 11 from Washington schools to combine

Travis Pittman , KING 9:42 AM. PST February 15, 2017

Eleven players from colleges in Washington state have been invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine. 

The annual pre-draft player evaluation will run Feb. 28 - March 6.

See the full list of invitees here.

Washington Huskies

• Budda Baker, S

• Darrell Daniels, TE

• Sidney Jones, CB

• Kevin King, CB

• JoJo Mathis, OLB

• Elijah Qualis, DT

• John Ross III, WR

Washington State Cougars

• Shalom Luani, S

• Gabe Marks, WR

Eastern Washington Eagles

• Kendrick Bourne, WR

• Cooper Kupp, WR

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories