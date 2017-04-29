Washington State safety, Shalom Luani, drafted by Raiders

Former Washington State star Shalom Luani is heading to the Raiders.
Oakland selected the defensive back in the seventh round with the No. 221 overall pick. Luani was a two-year starter with the Cougs after transferring from the City College of San Francisco. In his two years with the team, Luani recorded 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and eight interceptions. He was also an 'All-Pac-12 Conference First Team' selection in 2017.
This is now the fifth straight year the Cougs have had someone drafted in the NFL.
