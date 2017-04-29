Washington State safety, Shalom Luani, drafted by Raiders

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 17: Shalom Luani #18 of the Washington State Cougars carries the ball to a touchdown on an interception return against the Oregon State Beavers in the fourth quarter at Martin Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated Oregon State 52-31. (Photo: William Mancebo)

Former Washington State star Shalom Luani is heading to the Raiders.

Oakland selected the defensive back in the seventh round with the No. 221 overall pick. Luani was a two-year starter with the Cougs after transferring from the City College of San Francisco. In his two years with the team, Luani recorded 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and eight interceptions. He was also an 'All-Pac-12 Conference First Team' selection in 2017.

This is now the fifth straight year the Cougs have had someone drafted in the NFL.

Exclusive to KREM