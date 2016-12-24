It's not all about football in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl
While the players are prepping for a big game on Tuesday, they still get to have some fun too. Of course, we can't forget about the fans. DT and Evan break down all the fun activities planned for the Cougs and their fans!
wsts2 1:02 PM. PST December 24, 2016
