Ducks down Cougs in second half

Ike Iroegbu reaches the career 1,000 points plateau in the 85-66 loss to No. 15 Oregon at Beasley Coliseum. (Photo: WSU Athletics)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points off the bench to help lead No. 15 Oregon past Washington State 85-66 on Saturday for its 13th straight victory.

Dylan Ennis added 17 points for Oregon (15-2, 4-0 Pacific 12), which won despite leading scorer Dillon Brooks being ejected early in the game.

Four players scored in double figures for Washington State (9-6, 2-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Washington State led 16-15 when Brooks was called for a flagrant foul on Josh Hawkinson while they battled for the ball and the Ducks star was ejected with 13:20 left in the first. Brooks had already scored seven points, half his average.

Boucher filled the void, making 10 of 14 shots from the field and adding eight rebounds.

KREM