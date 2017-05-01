Cougs snag first Scout.com 4-star recruit since Klay Thompson

Roberto Gittens commits to Washington State in basketball. (Photo: WSU Athletics)

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Associated Press’s Washington State 2A Player of the Year, Roberto Gittens (6-5, 215, Guard, Tacoma, Wash./Foss High School), has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Washington State University beginning in the fall of 2017, head coach Ernie Kent announced Monday.



Gittens marks the third-straight AP State Player of the Year (by classification) as, well as third-straight Tacoma News Tribune All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year, to join the WSU men’s basketball program, joining Viont’e Daniels (Federal Way, Wash.; 2015) and Malachi Flynn (Tacoma, Wash.; 2016).



“It’s going to be a joy to coach another Washington State Player of the Year,” Kent said. “Roberto is a well-skilled athlete and a great teammate, who will fit well in our program. We’re excited for his career here at WSU and to see what he can accomplish along with his teammates.”



As a senior at Foss HS in 2016-17, Gittens averaged 22.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, en route to being named not only the AP 2A State Player of the Year and Tacoma News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, but also the 2A SPSL Mountain Division MVP and first-team honoree.



As a junior, Gittens was named Associated Press 3A All-State honorable mention, as Foss HS was a 3A school in 2015-16, averaging 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds as a sophomore for the Falcons in 2014-15.



Gittens joins a class that includes Davante Cooper (6-11, 235, Center, Atlanta, Ga./West Oaks Academy-Fla./Bradley/Tyler Junior College) and Kwinton Hinson (6-4, 215, Guard, Fairmont, N.C./Fairmont HS/Tyler Junior College), both of whom signed NLIs in November during the early signing period. The Cougars have two remaining scholarships open.

