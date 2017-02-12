Cougs commit 24 turnovers in ugly loss

Feb 1, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. The Bruins won 95-79. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports, James Snook)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Washington State men's basketball struggled with turning the ball over as it fall to Colorado, 81-49, Sunday at Coors Events Center.

Colorado's Derrick White scored 23 points and the Colorado Buffaloes capitalized on the return of suspended seniors Wesley Gordon and Xavier Johnson in the win.

The Buffaloes (15-11, 5-8 Pac-12) had a season-best 12 steals and scored 34 points off Washington State's two dozen turnovers.

The Cougars (11-14, 4-9) were seeking their first series sweep in five years. Washington State beat the Buffs 91-89 in overtime last month, but the Cougars' poor ball-handling quickly drained any drama from this rematch.

Colorado took control with a 17-4 run late in the first half in which seven players scored and the Cougars shot just 20 percent. Josh Hawkinson, the Cougars' leading scorer with a 16-point average, scored Washington State's only points in that span. Those were also his only points of the first half, which ended with the Buffaloes comfortably ahead 37-24.

The Buffs pushed their lead to 20 in the opening minutes of the second half and past 30 on George King's bucket at the 6-minute mark that capped an 11-0 run. They led by as many as 35 in the closing minutes.

Robert Franks led Washington State with 10 points thanks to a long 3-pointer with three-tenths of a second left. Hawkinson, who scored 18 points against Colorado last month, finished with eight points.

Gordon (7 points) and Johnson (4 points) had missed Colorado's last two games for violating unspecified team rules and the Buffs split those games, beating Washington and losing at Cal, their only blemish during a resurgence following an 0-7 start to league play.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars have two more chances to complete their first sweep in the Pac-12 since sweeping both USC and Oregon State in 2011-12. Next weekend they host the Arizona State Sun Devils, whom they beat 91-83 on Jan. 29. Then, they Washington on Feb. 26. They beat their rivals 79-74 on New Year's Day.

Colorado: The Buffaloes have almost recovered from their 0-7 stumble to start league play, and their final road trip takes them to Oregon and Oregon State, schools they beat at home in January to spark their turnaround.

UP NEXT

The Cougars return to Beasley Coliseum for a three-game home stand beginning Thursday night against Arizona.

The Buffaloes visit Oregon State on Thursday night in the opener of their final road trip before playing their last three Pac-12 games at Coors Events Center, where they're 9-3.

Associated Press