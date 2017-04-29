Two former Broncos drafted, four more sign free-agent deals

DE Sam McCaskill getting ready to go through a drill. (Photo: Jay Tust/KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise State football team had two former players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Running back Jeremy McNichols was selected in the fifth round with the 162nd overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and linebacker Tanner Vallejo was taken in the sixth round with the 195th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.

In addition, a number of former Boise State players have landed opportunities as undrafted free agents.

Boise State Undrafted Free-Agent List:

Travis Averill, 6-3, 304, Offensive Lineman

Twitter: @Travis Averill

Averill confirmed to KTVB that he signed as an undrafted with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.

He leaves for rookie minicamp on May 11.

Averill started 38 of 40 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons.

Chanceller James, 6-2, 215, Safety

Twitter: @ithinkitwasCJ3

James confirmed he has tryouts lined up with both the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

Over his final two seasons in college, James played in 25 games, which included 21 starts. He had his best season as a senior this past fall when he racked up 80 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.

James also performed well at Boise State's Pro Day in March. He recorded 21 reps on the bench press while clocking a 4.54 40-yard time.

#7SportsInsider: "James, as you mentioned, helped himself at Pro Day," said CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang. "He had a great Pro Day and I heard some buzz from some of the scouts that were there. He'd be the one that - if he isn't drafted - I think he's going to have an opportunity as an undrafted free agent."

Sam McCaskill, 6-3, 246, Defensive Lineman

Twitter: Sam_McCaskill

McCaskill told KTVB that he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

He will report for rookie minicamp next weekend.

McCaskill was voted team captain by his peers this past season. Since, he consistenly drew praise from both coaches and teammates for his leadership.

McCaskill was a reserve for most of his career, but earned a starting role as a senior in 2016. He led the team with 14.0 tackles-for-loss and was second on the Broncos with 6.5 sacks.

#BoiseState DL Sam McCaskill has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota #Vikings! pic.twitter.com/FgbM5fu8yF — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 30, 2017

Jonathan Moxey, 5-10, 188, Cornerback

Twitter: @Money_Mox

Although Moxey has yet to confirm the news himself, his former and future team, Jeremy McNichols, tweeted out that Moxey has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moxey only had three interceptions during his time at Boise State, but he did rank near the top of the Mountain West in passes defended his junior (12) and senior (13) seasons.

Moxey also had a solid showing at Boise State's Pro Day, posting 17 reps on the bench and running a 4.53 40.

Thomas Sperbeck, 5-11. 187, Wide Receiver

Twitter: None

The all-time leading in receiving yards at Boise State has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to his uncle and agent, Jeff Sperbeck.

Sperbeck hauled in 80 catches as a senior in 2016 after he tied the single-season school record with 88 catches as a junior in 2015.

Mario Yakoo, 6-4, 312, Offensive Lineman

Twitter: @Bigm66Mario

Yakoo will tryout for the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins at their rookie minicamps, according to Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post.

Yakoo is durable and versatile. He started 38 of 40 games over the last three years for the Broncos. During that span he started 20 games at right tackle, 16 games at right guard and two games at left guard.

KTVB