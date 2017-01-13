Six former Boise State players set to take the field in NFL Playoffs

Oct 9, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) prior to the game against Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Three of the four NFL Playoff games will feature a former Boise State football player this weekend.

Here is a breakdown:

(3) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Atlanta Falcons – Saturday, 2:35 PM

Jeron Johnson, Safety

2016 Stats: 5 tackles - 4 games

Johnson began the year with the Kansas City Chiefs but was cut on September 2, shortly before the regular season kicked off. The sixth-year NFL veteran remained a free-agent until December 6, when the Seattle Seahawks - the franchise that originially signed Johnson out of college - decided to bring him back.

Seattle needed to find a reliable option to add depth to the secondary following an injury to starting safety Earl Thomas that landed him on the injured reserve list. Considering Johnson had previous knowledge of the system and was available on the cheap, it was deemed a perfect fit.

Rees Odhiambo, Offensive lineman

2016 Stats: 8 games

The Seahawks traded up and used their last of three third-round picks in the 2016 NFL Draft on Odhiambo. He appeared in eight of 16 regular season games, and logged just 33 snaps on offense.

Odhiambo did end up contributing on special teams, recording 35 additional snaps for the Seahawks unit.

(4) Houston Texas at (1) New England Patriots – Saturday, 6:15 PM

Shea McClellin, Outside Linebacker

2016 Stats: 41 tackles, 1.0 sacks - 14 games

McClellin signed with the New England in the offseason and has carved out a nice role as a backup. He appeared in 14 regular season games this year and even logged four starts. He finished with 41 total tackles, the second most in his five-year NFL career.

The highlight of his season likely came in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. During the third quarter, McClellin recovered a fumble and ran 69-yards before getting pushed out of pounds.

(4) Green Bay Packers at (1) Dallas Cowboys – Sunday, 2:40 PM

Tyrone Crawford, Defensive Tackle

2016 Stats: 28 tackles. 4.5 sacks - 14 games

Crawford has become one of the more valued players on the Cowboys defense ever since the franchise used a third-round pick on him back in 2012.

The 285-pound defensive tackle started 14 of 16 regular season games for the Cowboys this year, and ended up third on the team with 4.5 sacks.

Demarcus Lawrence, Defensive End

2016 Stats: 11 tackles. 1.0 sacks, 1 force fumble - 9 games

Lawrence led the Cowboys in sacks last season with eight. This year, however, he has had trouble just staying on the field.

Lawrence was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He returned and played in the next nine games, but he failed to record even a single tackle in four of them.

His third-year ended like it started - on the sidelines watching. Lawrence missed the final three regular season games due to a back injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Kellen Moore, Quarterback

2016 Stats: None

Moore entered fall camp as the likely front-runner to earn the top backup spot behind starting quarterback Tony Romo. Before the first game of the season though, Moore suffered a season-ending ankle injury, and Romo landed on the injured list not long after with a fractured vertebra.

Rookie Dak Prescott managed to make the most of his opportunity as a starter. He led the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular season, a No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and effective passed both Moore and Romo on the depth chart.

While Moore hasn't played this season, he has still made an impact as a mentor, and is often visable on the sideline with a clipboard by the quarterbacks.

Orlando Scandrick, Cornerback

2016 Stats: 46 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 fumbles, 1 interception - 12 games

Scandrick missed the entire 2015 season after suffering a torn right ACL and MCL during practice in the preseason.

The nine-year NFL veteran returned to the field this year to logged 12 appearance, including 10 starts. He started the first two games fo the season, then was sideline the next four, before appearing in the final 10 games.

Sandrick is one of the longest tenured players on the Cowboys. His nine years of NFL serves are tied for sixth most on their 53-man roster.

