NFL Draft: Jeremy McNichols goes to the Bucs

BOISE -- It was the moment that former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols had been waiting for since elementary school.

"It's going to be crazy," McNichols said with a smile prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. "I'm probably going to be a little emotional because I know all the ups and downs, and there's been a lot of downs. Just finally making it to my dreams and experiencing it with my family and my friends is going to be a moment I'll never forget."

McNichols and company likely had to be a little more patient than expected this weekend, but one could argue it was worth the wait.

With the 162nd overall pick, the Tampa Buccaneers came calling, and selected McNichols with their fifth round pick.

Boise State alumnus Bryan Douglas caught the moment of celebration on camera that follow - McNichols showering former Boise State running back and mentor Jay Ajayi with champagne.

The selection not only means the two friends will play in the same state once again, but it also pairs McNichols up with another former Boise State running back.

Back in 2012, the Buccaneers selected Doug Martin in the first round and re-signed him to a five-year, $35.75-million contract just last offseason.

Shortly after the McNichols pick was announced, Martin tweeted "welcome to the squad." It did not take McNichols long to respond: "Let's get it big bro!!!"

Let's get it big bro!!! https://t.co/UP1H2vHxUq — Jeremy McNichols (@JeremyMcNichols) April 29, 2017

GOD IS GOOD. Been dreaming about this moment since I was in elementary school!!!!!! GO BUCS!! — Jeremy McNichols (@JeremyMcNichols) April 29, 2017

McNichols wound up as the 17th player selected at his position in to the 2017 NFL Draft, taken behind fellow Mountain West running backs Donnel Pumphrey of San Diego State and Brian Hill of Wyoming.

Production was not an issue for McNichols. His 53 touchdowns over the last two seasons were more than any other player in the FBS, and his 2,183 total yards as a junior last fall were the second most in school history.

After participating at the NFL Combine in February, though, McNichols did have shoulder surgery to clean up an injury that he had dealt with for well over a year.

"I played through it," McNichols explained. "I think I could've done better with a healthy shoulder, which is kind of crazy."

"I knew I had to get my shoulder fixed," McNichols continued. "I will be 100 percent by July. But I'll be doing stuff before that. I'll be running and doing football stuff."

In addition to Martin, the move will also connect McNichols with former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter, who currently holds the same title for the Buccaneers.

