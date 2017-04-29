NFL Draft: Bills pick Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo in 6th round

Dec 31, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Tanner Vallejo (20) motions to the fans during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl at Phoenix Stadium. The Broncos won 38-30. (Photo: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - Boise State senior linebacker Tanner Vallejo was selected in the 6th round (195th overall) by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL draft on Saturday.

Vallejo recorded 69 tackles last fall as a senior in an injury-shortened season. Vallejo played the first nine games of the season for the Broncos before ending his season in November after undergoing wrist surgery.

The California native emerged for the Broncos’ defense as a sophomore, leading Boise State with 100 tackles while also adding 16.5 tackles-for-loss. Vallejo earned Mountain West Championship game defensive MVP honors after recording 13 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, and a 63 yard interception return for a touchdown against Fresno State. He followed up that performance with another defensive MVP honor in the Broncos Fiesta Bowl win against Arizona, in which he recorded 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks against the Wildcats.

Vallejo performed well at the NFL scouting combine in March, running a 4.67-second 40-yard dash (8th fastest among all linebackers). At the Boise State pro day last month, Vallejo recorded 19 reps on the bench press testing.

In his four-year career at Boise State, Vallejo tallied 277 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss and 1 interception.

Another LB! We've picked Tanner Vallejo in the 6th round. #BillsDraft pic.twitter.com/QKLyM9FyUT — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 29, 2017

“My little brother is a brain cancer survivor...He’ll never be able to play football, so I play for him.”



More: https://t.co/bpG0xJskp0 pic.twitter.com/McUSglH1az — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 29, 2017

