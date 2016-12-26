Jeremy McNichols (Photo: USA Today Sports)

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- For the fourth consecutive season, a member of the Boise State football program will forego their senior season and turn pro.

Junior running back Jeremy McNichols celebrated his 21st birthday by announcing that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, on Monday.

Tony Pauline of DraftInsider.com reported earlier this month that McNichols had decided to leave school early. At that time, a family member said that McNichols had yet to arrive at a final decision.

McNichols, who took over for former Boise State standout Jay Ajayi in 2015, has scored a touchdown in all 25 career starts. Over than span, McNichols has scored 53 total touchdowns, more than any other player in the country.

McNichols' final game with the Broncos will be Tuesday's matchup with the Baylor Bears in the Motel 6 Cactus Bow in Phoenix, Arizona.

