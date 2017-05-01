Boise State's Sam McCaskill signs as UDFA with Minnesota Vikings

Boise State senior defensive end Sam McCaskill signs as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.

BOISE -- Boise State senior defensive end Sam McCaskill joined KTVB's Jay Tust and Will Hall on Sunday Sports Extra last night to discuss his undrafted free agent signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

McCaskill earned first-team All-Mountain West honors last year after tallying 50 tackles, a team-high 14 tackles-for-loss as well as 6.5 sacks. McCaskill was also one of four team captains for Boise State last season. For his career at Boise State, McCaskill amassed 100 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and 20.5 sacks.

The Eugene, Oregon native went undrafted this weekend in the NFL draft, but was immediately contacted by the Vikings, who were impressed with Sam during the process/lead-up to the NFL draft. McCaskill signs with the team as an undrafted free agent, and will be in Minneapolis this weekend to compete in the Vikings rookie camp.

