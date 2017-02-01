Boise State 2017 signee: Marques Evans, CB

(Photo: Boise State)

Marques Evans

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 180

Hometown: Newbury Park, California

Previous School: Newbury Park High School

Rankings

Scout.com: 3

247 Sports: 3

Rivals: 3

Boise State signing day: Meet the new Broncos

Verbally Committed On: December 14, 2016 (Signed LOI)

Other Offers: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State

High School Stats

38 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery

A brotherly bond from before Boise State

Evans and fellow signee Jermani Brown will have a close connection when they arrive at Boise State, according to defensive backs coach Ashley Ambrose.

"Actually, he and Jermani are friends," Ambrose explained. "They actually played little league ball together. So that was helpful in their recruitment."

Ambrose added that in Evans, they believe they are getting an instinctive corner back who will bring playmaking ability to the secondary.

"He's a good football player. He's a tough football player. He actually played on offensive as well," Ambrose said. "That's what I was looking for; guys that can play both ways and were very instinctive football players."

- Evans graduated from high school early and is already enrolled and taking classes at Boise State. He will be eligible to compete for the Broncos during Spring Ball this year.

#BoiseState DB coach Ashley Ambrose on CB Marques Evans, who is already enrolled and on campus. pic.twitter.com/umuVWkWF6m — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 1, 2017

