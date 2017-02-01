Boise State 2017 signee: Jermani Brown, CB

Jermani Brown
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 170
Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia
Previous School: Midlothian High School
Rankings
Scout.com: 4
247 Sports: 4
Rivals: 4
Boise State signing day: Meet the new Broncos
Verbally Committed On: August 21, 2016
Other Offers: Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho, Michigan State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin
How did Boise State land a recruit from Virginia? Well, Boise State defensive backs Ashley Ambrose and Brown developed a relationship during his junior season at Calabasas High School. Brown then transferred for his senior season after a new job forced his family to relocate.
"We kept it touch. The thing about Germani is he his a phenomenal athlete. A highly intelligent kid," Ambrose said. "He's a very explosive kid who is not afraid of tackling. He's a kid that could be special later on in his career. He's a wonderful person to be around and always has a smile on his face."
- With four-stars attached to his name by most recruiting websites, Brown is one of the highest rated recruits in school history.
- ESPN rated Brown as the No. 10 prospect in the 2017 recruiting class from the state of Virginia.
- The correct pronunciation of Brown's first name is "Germany."
#BoiseState DB coach Ashley Ambrose says they had to fend off a number of big time offers for CB Jermani Brown. pic.twitter.com/oRkJqIRTtx— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 1, 2017
DB Jermani Brown was our first signee of #NSD17. Hear what Bronco DB coach @CoachAmbrose33 had to say about Brown! pic.twitter.com/lP87zwTBeO— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 1, 2017
