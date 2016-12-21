Be prepared for Potato Bowl traffic impacts

If you commute through the Boise State area, the Idaho Transportation Department recommends you plan an alternate route for your drive home Thursday afternoon because of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl starts right around commute time for many people on Thursday.

There are some road closures to be aware of in advance of the game.

Starting at midnight Wednesday, The Idaho Transportation Department is closing some roads near Alberstons Stadium, including University Drive and Belmont Street.

There will also be more road restrictions closer to the game.

People can expect delays in that area about four hours prior to the game and about two hours following the game," Ada County Highway District spokesperson Nicole DuBois said.

Boise police will be directing pedestrian traffic before and after the game.

if you commute through the Boise State area, ITD recommends you plan an alternate route for your drive home.

