Vandals struggle on the road at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Everything seemed to fall going the other way on Saturday afternoon, as Idaho (13-11, 8-5 BSC) dropped a Big Sky matchup with North Dakota (15-8, 10-3 BSC), 88-65.



THE GAME



It was back-and-forth to open the first half but North Dakota would take over midway through. After a Trevon Allen 3-ball cut the deficit to 14-12, the Fighting Hawks went on a tear. From there UND went on a 22-5 run, eventually ballooning its lead to as many as 23 points in the first half. The Vandals would respond, closing the half on a run of their own to trail by just 16 at the break.



North Dakota came out with the same fire in the second half, keeping Idaho out of reach. The Fighting Hawks hit their shots on Saturday, finishing the game at 50.9 percent (28-of-55) from the field and 50 percent (8-of-16) from beyond the arc. The Vandals struggled shooting the ball all night, going 26-of-62 (38.7%) from the field and 4-of-19 (21.1%) from deep. The top rebounding team in the Big Sky, Idaho was outrebounded 40-31.



THE NAME



Trevon Allen. Allen tied a career-best with 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting. He knocked down one 3-pointer and made all four of his free throw attempts, playing 19 minutes for the Vandals.



THE QUOTES



“You have to give North Dakota credit,” said head coach Don Verlin. “They were a step quicker than we were tonight in every aspect of the game. You look at the stat sheet at the end of the game, they just played harder than we did. They made some shots early, we got in foul trouble early which didn’t help us. We could never sustain any type of run tonight, especially offensively. The bottom line is we got out tails kicked tonight.



“I feel for my guys, they’ve been working their tails off. We’ve had a good run, but it looked like a team tonight that’s exhausted. But we didn’t practice yesterday, we had some travel issues and that kind of thing, I didn’t think we had the team prepared quite as well as we needed to for this good of a basketball team. At the end of the day, they were the most aggressive team. We have to learn from it. We know how tough a place this is to come in and play, they’re not 8-1 because they’re playing patsies, they’re playing everyone and they play very well at home. We knew it was going to take a heck of an effort we just didn’t get it tonight.



THE NOTES

· Trevon Allen tied a career-high with 11 points

· The loss drops the Vandals into fourth place in the Big Sky standings



