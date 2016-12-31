NWCN
WATCH: ESPN's Lee Corso picks Huskies to upset Alabama

KING 11:09 AM. PST December 31, 2016

ESPN's master of college headgear is picking the Washington Huskies to upset Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

Lee Corso picked the Dawgs during ESPN's College GameDay show. Watch it here.

"They are the most complete and best football team that Alabama has played, by far, this year," said Corso, who also said Huskies coach Chris Petersen and his staff can match Alabama's Nick Saban in preparation.

