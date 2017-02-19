Washington's Plum moves into 2nd place on career list

Photo by: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kelsey Plum scored 35 points to move into second place on the NCAA's career scoring list and help No. 9 Washington beat Southern California 87-74 on Sunday.



Plum needed just three points to tie former Baylor star Brittney Griner on the list, and she hit a 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the first quarter to tie for second. Her free throw with 2:04 left in the first lifted her to second place behind former Missouri State star Jackie Stiles.



Stiles had 3,393 points, and Plum has 3,315.

Kelsey Plum rips down the rebound then hits the three in transition to give Washington a double-digit lead. #GoDawgs https://t.co/lcmKKH3O6p — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) February 20, 2017



Chantel Osahor had 16 points and 12 rebounds and became Washington's career rebounding leader, finishing the game with 1,150.



Plum had 20 points in the second quarter as Washington (25-4, 13-3 Pac-12) opened a 54-35 lead. She scored 39 points two days earlier in a loss to UCLA, giving her 74 points in Los Angeles over the weekend.



Minyon Moore led USC (14-13, 5-11) with 20 points, and Kristen Simon had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

