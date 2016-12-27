Romeo's 25 leads No. 9 Washington past Washington St 94-63

SEATTLE - Natalie Romeo made five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a season-high 25 points, and No. 9 Washington used a 26-0 run in the first half to race past rival Washington State 94-63 on Tuesday night.



The Huskies (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened Pac-12 Conference play as the highest ranked Pac-12 team in the AP Top 25 and backed it up with a dominant performance against the Cougars.



For a change Kelsey Plum was not the center of attention for the Huskies. It was Romeo, the transfer from Nebraska, who knocked down 5 of 8 3-pointers in the first half and finished 7 of 12 behind the arc, one off her career-high of eight 3-pointers.



Plum, the national leader in scoring at 30.2 points per game finished with 21 points, continuing her streak of scoring at least 20 points in every game this season.



Cameron Fernandez and Chanelle Molina led Washington State (5-7, 0-1) with 11 points each.

Copyright 2016 KING