Lauri Markkanen carries No. 5 Arizona past Washington, 76-68

SEATTLE (AP) - Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored a season-high 21 points and No. 5 Arizona held off a challenge from Washington for a 76-68 victory on Saturday night.



Arizona (25-3, 14-1 Pac-12) remained on top of the conference standings and won its fourth straight. The Wildcats did it short-handed, with starters Dusan Ristic and Kadeem Allen out because of injuries.



It wasn't easy, as Washington put forth one of its best efforts of the season but still couldn't snap a losing streak that's now reached nine games, tied for the longest in school history. Chance Comanche's rebound and dunk with 52 seconds left finally gave Arizona enough of a cushion to hold on in the final moments.



Markelle Fultz scored 26 points, but the Huskies (9-18, 2-13) had no field goals over the final 4:41 of the game.

