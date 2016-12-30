Husky fans ready to witness big upset against Alabama

Husky fans lined up to board a chartered flight with Alaska Airlines to Atlanta Friday. (Photo: KING)

SEATAC, Wash. – Dozens of optimistic Washington Husky football fans boarded planes at Sea-Tac Airport Friday with thoughts of a big upset in the Peach Bowl.

The Huskies are thought to be underdogs in the first round of the College Football Playoff against top-seeded Alabama, but the Amili family from Spanaway expects to see a big upset Saturday.

“Huskies in the 50s, Alabama in the 40s,” said Amare Amili, 11.

His father won two free airline tickets, hotel stay, and game tickets from Alaska Airlines. They were two of the 80 contest winners on a special chartered flight from Seattle to Atlanta Friday.

“It’s a great graduation gift,” said Omari Amili, who posted a picture of him graduating with a Master’s Degree from UW-Tacoma in December when he entered Alaska’s contest on Facebook.

He knows the Huskies are a longshot, but win or lose, he said the trip will be great.

“We’ve been to Portland before, but we’re actually going to Atlanta,” said Omari Amili. “Flying on a flight, it’s going to be a good experience with my son.”

