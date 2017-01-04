Dorsey hits 8 3s as No. 15 Oregon routs Washington 83-61

Photo by: Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Custom)

SEATTLE (AP) - Tyler Dorsey made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, and No. 15 Oregon overcame foul trouble to pull away in the second half for an 83-61 win over Washington on Wednesday night.



Playing in an opponent's gym for only the second time this season, the Ducks shook off foul problems for its two leading scorers - Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher - to easily take care of the Huskies. Oregon (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) was 14 of 26 on 3-pointers, led by Dorsey going 8 of 12.



The sophomore set a career high with the eight 3s, the most for an Oregon player since Tajuan Porter set the school record with 10 in 2006 against Portland State. Dorsey finished one point off his career high of 29 set earlier this season against Savannah State.



Markelle Fultz led Washington (7-7, 0-2) with 22 points, but the Huskies shot just 4 of 16 on 3s.

Associated Press