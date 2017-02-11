Crisp's career high not enough in Huskies loss to Utah

Feb 11, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Washington Huskies guard David Crisp (1) shoots against Utah Utes guard Sedrick Barefield (2) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeffrey Swinger, Jeffrey Swinger)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Devon Daniels and Parker Van Dyke each scored 16 points and Utah defeated Washington 85-61 in Pac-12 action on Saturday.



The Utes (17-8, 8-5) ran away with the game in the first half despite trailing by eight early.



Utah took a 44-28 lead into halftime thanks to a 20-0 run. Lorenzo Bonam hit a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch as the Huskies went more than nine minutes without a field goal.



The Utes shot 58.1 percent in the first half.



It was more of the same in the second half as an 11-0 run stretched the Utah lead to 55-34 and Washington (9-16, 2-11) never made a significant run.



Utah's Kyle Kuzma had his 15th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Van Dyke's 16 points were a career high.



David Crisp paced Washington with a career-high 31 points and Noah Dickerson added 18.

David Crisp sticks a triple for Washington at the halftime horn. https://t.co/kPpSZWDINf — UW Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING