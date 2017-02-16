Arizona State tops Washington 83-81

SEATTLE (AP) - Torian Graham scored 29 points and Arizona State won consecutive conference games for the first time this season with an 83-81 victory over Washington on Thursday night.
Tra Holder added 21 points and Shannon Evans II had 13 for the Sun Devils (13-14, 6-8 in Pac-12). Graham finished 12-of-23 shooting, adding five rebounds.
Markelle Fultz scored 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting for the Huskies (9-17, 2-12). The freshman guard, who entered the evening as the Pac-12's leading scorer at 23.2 points per game, missed the previous two games with a sore knee. Fellow freshman Carlos Johnson pitched in a career-high 19 points for Washington, which lost its eighth consecutive game.
Arizona State opened the game on a 13-2 run punctuated by a spinning layup by Graham. Washington gradually played its way back into contention, however.
