Austin named MW Player of the Week

Guard Paris Austin #30 of the Boise State Broncos shoots a lay up during second half action against the Utah State Aggies on February 4, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Boise State won the game 72-70. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

BOISE -- Boise State point guard Paris Austin was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday.

Austin came off the bench in wins over Colorado State and Utah State. The sophomore scored 16 points against the Rams and added 25 more against the Aggies.

Austin played 30 minutes in both games. He also shot 68.4-percent from the floor, dished out six assists, and made 14-of-18 free-throw attempts during the week.

This is the first time Austin has won the award. Junior forward Chandler Hutchison is the only other Boise State player to claim the honor this season.



KTVB