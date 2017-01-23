Oregon men's basketball moves up to No. 10 in AP poll

Oregon's leading scorer Dillon Brooks has a sprained left foot. (Photo: Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. They stayed put at No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Ducks (18-2 overall, 7-0 Pac-12) won two more games this week, beating Cal and Stanford to extend their winning streak to 16 games, breaking a 104-year-old school record in the process.

POLLS: See the Associated Press, USA Today Coaches polls

It wasn't all good news for Oregon, though. The Ducks' leading scorer, Dillon Brooks, left Thursday's game against Cal with an injury. The team announced Saturday that Brooks had a sprained left foot.

There's no timetable for Brooks' return.

The Ducks will try for their first 8-0 start in conference play since 1926 when they visit Salt Lake City to take on the Utes (14-5, 5-2). They also play Saturday at Colorado (10-10, 0-7).

KGW