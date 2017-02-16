White scores 20, Colorado holds on to beat Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Derrick White had 20 points and three steals as Colorado held on to beat Oregon State 60-52 on Thursday night.
Xavier Johnson added 17 points for the Buffaloes (16-11, 6-8 Pac-12).
Drew Eubanks had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and JaQuori McLaughlin scored 16 points for the Beavers (4-23, 0-14).
White made a contested floater to give Colorado a 55-52 lead with 1:18 remaining, and then stole the ball on Oregon State's possession. Johnson sank a corner 3-pointer to stretch the Buffaloes' lead to 58-52 with 36 seconds left.
The Beavers turned the ball over the next time down the court and were forced to foul.
At the half, Oregon State led 25-24.
The Buffaloes went on a 12-2 surge to open the second half and led 36-27 with 14 minutes left after a White lay-in.
The Beavers trailed by 11, their largest deficit of the game, when they went on a 9-0 run to make the score 46-44. A McLaughlin 3-pointer tied the game at 50-all with 3:20 remaining.
Both teams shot near 40 percent, but the Buffaloes had 23 points off of 18 Beavers turnovers.
KGW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs