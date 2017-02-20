Weise, No. 11 Oregon State women beat Utah 63-49

Oregon State Beavers guard Sydney Wiese (24) receives instructions from head coach Scott Rueck against the Baylor Bears during the first half in the finals of the Dallas regional of the women's NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. (Photo: Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

SALT LAKE CITY — Sydney Weise scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals on Sunday and No. 11 Oregon State used a 19-2 run to beat Utah 63-49 for its third win in a row.

The Beavers maintained their share of first place in the conference standings alongside Stanford (24-4, 14-2), which beat California on Sunday night.

Mikayla Pivec also had 14 points, on 5-of-6 shooting, for Oregon State (25-3, 14-2 Pac-12), which has won eight straight against the Utes, dating to Feb. 10, 2013.

Emily Potter's layup with 7:58 left in the third quarter trimmed Utah's deficit to 34-32, but the Utes missed their next 14 shots, going without a made field goal for nearly 15 minutes. Utah, however, hit 8 of 10 free throws to make it 40-all with two minutes left in the quarter before Oregon State scored 19 of the next 21 points — including a 3 by Weise late in the shot clock — to take a 17-point lead 3:41 to play and cruised from there.

Potter led Utah (15-12, 4-12) with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The rest of the team combined to shoot 18 percent (7 of 38) from the field.

The Utes hit 20 of 25 free throws, while Oregon State made just 9 of 16.

