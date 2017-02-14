NWCN
This number is one reason the Blazers lost to the Hawks

TEGNA , KGW 2:28 AM. PST February 15, 2017

37.8 percent.

That was the Blazers' shooting percentage in the restricted area on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, according to WinnersView.com.  Portland lost the game in OT 109-104.

Sure, it's just one number, but it's notable evidence of the Blazers' shooting woes and lack of dominance inside on Monday.

Here are some other numbers to know from the game courtesy of WinnersView:

WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the game.

 

