NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Sources: Blazers trade Mason Plumlee to Nuggets

Jared Cowley , KGW 11:29 AM. PST February 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- According to multiple sources, the Portland Trail Blazers have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets for center Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round draft pick.

The Blazers also sent a second-round draft pick to the Nuggets in the trade. The draft pick coming back to the Blazers is Memphis' 2017 first-round selection.

Plumlee is averaging 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Nurkic, a 7-foot, 280-pounds center, is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.

KGW


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories