Sources: Blazers trade Mason Plumlee to Nuggets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- According to multiple sources, the Portland Trail Blazers have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets for center Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round draft pick.
The Blazers also sent a second-round draft pick to the Nuggets in the trade. The draft pick coming back to the Blazers is Memphis' 2017 first-round selection.
Portland sends Mason Plumlee a 2018 second round pick for Nurkic and a 2017 first-rounder (via Memphis), league sources tell @TheVertical— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 12, 2017
Plumlee is averaging 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Nurkic, a 7-foot, 280-pounds center, is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.
