Nerlens Noel (Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

The NBA trade deadline ended Thursday at noon in Portland and the Trail Blazers made no additional trades after acquiring center Jusuf Nurkic almost two weeks ago.

There was only one significant trade Thursday. The 76ers traded big man Nerlens Noel, who had been rumored to be a player of interest for the Blazers, to the Dallas Mavericks in Thursday's first reported trade.

Completed deals

Thursday, Feb. 23: Suns trade PJ Tucker to Raptors for Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks in 2017 and 2018. Thursday, Feb. 23: Hawks trade Mike Scott to the Suns for cash. Thursday, Feb. 23: Rockets trade Tyler Ennis to the Lakers for Marcelo Huertas. Thursday, Feb. 23: Nuggets trade a second-round pick to Bucks for Roy Hibbert. Thursday, Feb. 23: Bulls trade Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and 2018 second-round pick to Thunder for Joffrey Lauvergne and Cameron Payne. Thursday, Feb. 23: Rockets trade K.J. McDaniels to the Nets for cap space. Thursday, Feb. 23: 76ers trade Nerlens Noel to Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a 2017 first-round pick. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Hawks trade Tiago Splitter and a draft pick to the 76ers for Ersan Ilyasova. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Nets trade Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Wizards for Marcus Thornton, Andrew Nicholson and a 2017 first-round pick. Tuesday, Feb. 21: Lakers trade Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a 2017 first-round pick. Sunday, Feb. 19: Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick. Tuesday, Feb. 14: Magic trade Serge Ibaka to Raptors for Terrence Ross and a first-round pick. Monday, Feb. 13: Cavaliers trade Chris Andersen and cash considerations to the Hornets for a second-round pick. Sunday, Feb. 12: Blazers trade Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second-round pick to the Nuggets for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick.

Trail Blazers

Rumor: Trade of Festus Ezeli to Nuggets breaks down late

UPDATE: ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that the Nuggets and Blazers were close to a deal sending Festus Ezeli to Denver, but the Nuggets opted to trade for Roy Hibbert instead.

Denver was close to completing trade for Portland injured big Festus Ezeli, but Nuggets went with a healthy Roy Hibbert, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

In the final hour before the deadline, Portland was trying to deal Ezeli, according to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler.

They are trying to dump Festus, they did their bigger deal already. https://t.co/wZfb88Hhqb — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) February 23, 2017

Report: All Blazers in attendance at Thursday shootaround in Orlando

The Oregonian's Mike Richman reported that all the Blazers players, other than Ezeli (injured) and Tim Quarterman (D-League), were in attendance at practice Thursday morning in Orlando. That wasn't necessarily indicative of anything at the time, though sometimes if a player is involved in trade discussions, he would be held out of practice to eliminate the chance of injury.

No rumor-worthy omissions from Blazers shootaround. Everyone --excluding Ezeli and Quarterman --was in Orlando this morning. — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) February 23, 2017

Rumor: Suggested acquisition of Andrew Bogut fizzles

ESPN's Kevin Pelton mentioned Portland as a possibility for Andrew Bogut (link), who was acquired by the 76ers in the trade sending Noel to Dallas. The 76ers were reported to be working on finding a trade partner for the veteran center before the deadline.

Of course the Celtics or another team (Portland a possibility) could acquire Bogut from Philadelphia via trade. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) February 23, 2017

Wojnarowski reported a trade moving Bogut to another team before the deadline was unlikely..

Sources: Barring unlikely landing spot by 3 PM ET, Andrew Bogut, 76ers beginning to engage on buyout talks. Bogut wants to be free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

The final report was that the 76ers gave up trying to find a trade for Bogut before the deadline, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

The Sixers do not expect to find a trade for Andrew Bogut before the 3 PM deadline, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Report: Pistons wanted McCollum for Drummond

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday that the Trail Blazers called the Detroit Pistons about center Andre Drummond. When the Pistons told the Blazers the trade would have to include guard C.J. McCollum, the talks ended quickly.

Blazers: we want Drummond

Pistons: okay, give us CJ

Blazers: pic.twitter.com/ClrB4rQtEQ — Chris (@ChiKidChris17) February 23, 2017

Report: Pacers showed interest in Allen Crabbe, Ed Davis

The Indiana Pacers wanted to add talent to their roster to persuade star Paul George to stay with the team after this season, and reportedly expressed interest in Portland's Allen Crabbe and Ed Davis, according to USA Today's Sam Amick.

There was evidence the Pacers moved on from the Blazers, however, and turned their attention to the Kings and guard Arron Afflalo, according to USA Today's Sam Amick. Ultimately that trade didn't happen either.

Around the NBA

In this section, we kept track of reported trades or trade discussions that included stars or notable starting-caliber players. The list of all completed trades is near the top of this article.

Trade: Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks

The 76ers traded Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Bogut, F Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick protected for picks 1-18 (link). The 76ers were trying to deal Bogut to another team by the deadline but didn't find a trade they liked. It has been reported they will consider working on a buyout for the veteran center.

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Dallas center Andrew Bogut will go to the 76ers in the Noel trade too, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut and Philadelphia expected to engage on buyout, league sources tell ESPN. Had he stayed in Dallas, I'm told buyout was imminent. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut is in the trade to Philadelphia and Dallas' pick is protected 1-to-18 in the June draft, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Report: Pacers' Paul George staying with the Pacers

UPDATE: After Indiana's Paul George was involved in trade discussions all day, Wojnarowski reported 15 minutes before the deadline that the Pacers had shut down trade talks and decided to hold onto their star forward.

Indiana has passed on trade offers for Paul George and All-Star forward will remain with the Pacers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Wojnarowski reported earlier Thursday morning that the Celtics, who had been in discussions with the Pacers about a potential trade for George for days, made the Nets picks they own in 2017 and 2018 available in any potential trade for George.

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

ESPN reported George would likely be traded Thursday.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris B. Haynes, the Denver Nuggets made a "monster offer" to the Pacers for George that was rejected. It was relayed to the Nuggets that George would be unlikely to sign there after his contract expires at the end of the season.

Denver today made a "monster" offer to Indiana for Paul George, league sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me, but the talks gained no traction. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me that it's been conveyed to Denver that Paul George would be highly unlikely to commit there long term. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

USA Today contributed to this report.

KGW