Leonard has 33 and Spurs beat Blazers 110-90

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shoots while defended by Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee (24) during the third quarter at the Moda Center. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss, winning 110-90 on Friday night despite resting key players.

Patty Mills added 23 points off the bench for the Spurs, who led by as many as 21 points in the second half. Former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Damian Lillard had 16 points and 10 assists for his seventh double-double of the season for the slumping Blazers, who have lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Spurs rested Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Coach Gregg Popovich said the night off was necessary because the Spurs "play four games in 5½ days."

"The guys that have a little age on them, there's no way they can play that many games," Popovich said. The trio has 44 years combined in the NBA.

KGW