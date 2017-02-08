Blazers' Turner out 5-6 weeks with broken hand

The Blazers moved Evan Turner into the starting lineup two games ago. (Photo: Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports, Kelley L Cox)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner will miss the next 5-6 weeks of the season after breaking a bone in his hand during Tuesday night’s win in Dallas, the team announced.

Turner will not need surgery. He broke the third metacarpal of his right hand.

After signing with the Blazers as a free agent in the offseason, Turner is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

