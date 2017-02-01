National Signing Day: Live updates

National Signing Day is here!
The best high school football players and athletes will officially sign their National Letters of Intent with their schools of choice.
Wednesday can be make-or-break for collegiate programs as they look to officially bring in the most talent possible.
For high school athletes, Wednesday is all about dreams coming true. There will be plenty of smiles, laughs, tears, and of course signing, during ceremonies throughout the Inland Northwest.
WSU
Christian Mejia - Hawaii, defensive end
Preston Hendry - California, defensive end
Josh Talbott - California, defensive back
Dallas Hobbs - Iowa, defensive end
Tay Martin - Louisiana, wide receiver
Travell Harris - Florida, wide receiver
Willie Taylor - Georgia, linebacker
Alec Kuzmack - Eagle, Idaho, offensive line
Jonathan Nathaniel - Arizona, offensive line
Willie Rodgers III - Michigan, defensive end
Dominick Sivels - California, linebacker
George Hicks III - California, cornerback
Caleb Perry - Seattle, running back
Connor Neville - Oregon, quarterback
Damion Lee - California, defensive back
Fa'avae Fa'avae - California, linebacker
Cole Dubots - California, linebacker
Seeing these commitments got us feelin' like Christmas morning!! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/gCSOLZJaUU— WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) February 1, 2017
University of Idaho
Nate Degraw - Post Falls, Idaho
Roshaun Johnson - Arizona, running back
Tyrece Parker - Coffeyville CC, cornerback
Christian Elliss - Colorado, linebacker
Maxim Moore - Eagle, Idaho, OL/DL
Dylan Korte - California, OL
Wyryor Noil - Oregon, cornerback
Colton Richardson - Lewiston, Idaho, quarterback
Jaylen Hoover - Mississippi, safety
Seth Carnahan - Sumner, Washington, OL
Zach Borisch - Kennewick, Washington, quarterback
Harrison Ashby - Boise, Idaho, tight end
Dylan Lemle - California, quarterback
Tyrese Dedmon - California, safety
Cutrell Haywood - California, wide reciever
Eastern Washington University
A. Pasesa Leiato - Steilacoom, Washington
Andrew Boston - Puyallup, Washington
Christ Ojoh - Sunland, California
Anfernee Gurley - Everett, Washington
Johnny Edwards IV - Pasadena, California
Nick Moore - California, quarterback
Ira Branch - Tacoma, Washington
Matt Simpson - Spokane, Washington
Amir Matheney - Olympia, Washington
Wyatt Musser, Kennewick, Washington
Matt Shook - Graham, Washington, O-lineman
Xavier Banner - Tacoma, Washington
Dylan Ingram - Camas, Washington
Gunner Talkington - Battle Ground, Washington, quarterback
Darreon Moore - Pasco, Washington
Cale Lindsay - Tacoma, Washington
Debore-ae McClain - Bremerton, Washington
Mitchell Johnson - West Linn, Oregon
Marques Hampton Jr. - Dupont, Washington
This story will be updated throughout the day.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs