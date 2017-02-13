Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz still driving retooled Mariners

Seattle Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with second baseman Robinson Cano (22) after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

The Seattle Mariners finished three games out of a playoff spot last season, but weren't content to stand pat. Wholesale changes this winter have turned the roster upside down. Are they any better than they were last season? Hard to say ... but they do have a bunch of fantasy-worthy talent, especially on offense.

2016 at a glance

Record: 86-76 (2nd in AL West)

Hitting: 6th (4.74 R/G)

Pitching: 8th (4.00 ERA)

Arrivals

2B/SS Jean Segura

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Mitch Haniger

SP Drew Smyly

It would take many more words to list all the newcomers general manager Jerry Dipoto has acquired this offseason. Suffice it to say the team is in the midst of an extreme makeover. However, most of those players are going to be filling secondary roles. Segura (33 SB last season) and Dyson (30 SB) are the main exceptions. They'll likely occupy the top two spots in the batting order and give the M's a pair of speedsters to set the table on offense.

Haniger hit .341/.428/.670 in 261 at-bats at Class AAA Reno last season before posting slightly less impressive numbers in a 34-game stint with Arizona. Part of the Segura trade, the 26-year-old has the inside track to start in right field.

Smyly was pulverized by the home run ball last year with Tampa Bay, giving up 32 of them in 175 1/3 innings. That's not a good sign when Seattle's Safeco Field ranked sixth in the majors last season for home runs.

Players to watch

2B Robinson Cano

OF Nelson Cruz

SP Felix Hernandez

Cano is a model of consistency with at least 156 games played in each of the past 10 seasons. Last year was his best in several areas, including runs scored (107) and home runs (39). At age 34, he's still at the top of his game.

Over the past three seasons, no one has hit more home runs than Cruz's 127. Despite being 36, there's nothing in his skill set to indicate a decline is imminent, so pencil in another 40 homers and 100 RBI. Even though he served as the DH in 107 games, Cruz still kept his outfield eligibility intact by playing 48 games in right field.

Hernandez battled injuries last season and threw fewer than 190 innings for the first time in his 11-year MLB career. He's lost a full 2 mph off his fastball from where it was in 2014 and his strikeout rate hit a career-low 7.2 K/9 in 2016. No longer one of the game's top 10 starters, King Felix begins on the downside of 30 looking to use his smarts rather than his skills to get batters out.

Sleepers

3B Kyle Seager

SP James Paxton

Seager, 29, hit career-highs in just about every category last season (.278/.359/.499, 30 HR, 99 RBI), but still gets overlooked when the subject turns to elite third basemen. If you miss out on the big names, don't let Seager pass by.

Paxton tweaked his mechanics midway through last season and unveiled an extra gear on his fastball, gaining 2.6 mph over last season's average. In addition, he was able to improve his command. If he can maintain those gains, he's one of this year's top breakout candidates.

Bullpen

Closer: Edwin Diaz

Next: Nick Vincent

Diaz made the leap directly from Class AA in early June and took over the closer's role after Steve Cishek was injured. What's really exciting is his ability to control a fastball that averages over 97 mph. He struck out 88 batters in just 51 2/3 innings (15.3 K/9). No one else in the bullpen comes close to his skill set.

Position battles

Losing both of their first basemen from last season, the Mariners will look to fill the void with a combination of veteran Danny Valencia and prospect Dan Vogelbach, who came over from the Chicago Cubs. The lefty-swinging Vogelbach, 24, has been an on-base machine in the minors with a career .391 OBP and decent extra-base power.

Prospects

OF Tyler O'Neill

O'Neill had one of the better seasons in the minors in 2016, hitting .293/.374/.508 with 24 home runs and 102 RBI in leading Class AA Jackson (Miss.) to the Southern League title. Baseball America named him its Class AA player of the year and he followed that up with a .292 average and .881 OPS in the Arizona Fall League.

Projected batting order

1. LF Jarrod Dyson

2. SS Jean Segura

3. 2B Robinson Cano

4. DH Nelson Cruz

5. 3B Kyle Seager

6. RF Mitch Haniger

7. 1B Dan Vogelbach

8. C Mike Zunino

9. CF Leonys Martin

Projected rotation

1. RHP Felix Hernandez

2. LHP James Paxton

3. RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

4. LHP Drew Smyly

5. RHP Yovani Gallardo

Copyright 2017 KING