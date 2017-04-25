Tigers score 9 in 5th, rout Mariners 19-9

Photo by: Rich Osentoski/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

DETROIT (AP) - James McCann, Justin Upton and Alex Avila homered for Detroit - and that was before the Tigers added nine runs in the fifth inning en route to a 19-9 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.



Felix Hernandez (2-2) allowed four runs in two innings in his shortest outing since 2015, and Seattle's next two pitchers fared even worse. Detroit finished with 24 hits, 19 of which came in the first five innings. That was despite injuries that kept Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias out of the lineup.



Hernandez had tightness in his right shoulder to start the second inning. Manager Scott Servais described it as a "dead arm". Both Hernandez and Mitch Haniger will fly back to Seattle on Wednesday to be checked by team doctors. Haniger left the game with a strained oblique muscle.



Jordan Zimmermann (2-1) allowed five runs in six innings. Jean Segura, Danny Valencia and Nelson Cruz hit solo homers for Seattle, but that wasn't nearly enough to keep up with Detroit's offensive onslaught.



Mikie Mahtook added another home run for the Tigers in the eighth. Ian Kinsler had four hits and four runs before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

